Video: On This Day, October 9- IT'S ONLY A PLAY Opens On Broadway With A Star-Studded Cast

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

The star-studded Broadway production of the backstage comedy It's Only A Play, by 4-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, opened on this day in 2014!



The luminous cast included Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy and Tony Award winner Stockard Channing, international film sensation Rupert Grint, Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, Emmy Award winner Megan Mullally, and newcomer Micah Stock. 3-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien directed the production.



In It's Only A Play, it's opening night of Peter Austin's (Matthew Broderick) new play as he anxiously awaits to see if his show is a hit. With his career on the line, he shares his big First Night with his best friend, a television star (Nathan Lane), his fledgling producer (Megan Mullally), his erratic leading lady (Stockard Channing), his wunderkind director (Rupert Grint), an infamous drama critic (F. Murray Abraham), and a fresh-off-the-bus coat check attendant (Micah Stock) on his first night in Manhattan. It's alternately raucous, ridiculous and tender - and proves that sometimes the biggest laughs happen offstage.

Check out highlights from the play below!

Related Articles

Include