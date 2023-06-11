Video: Noah Weisberg Performs in Musical Ad For Impossible Foods

The TV spot premiered during the Tony Awards tonight, June 11.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Broadway vet Noah Weisberg appeared in a musical ad for Impossible foods, called "Making Meat History". The TV spot premiered during the Tony Awards tonight, June 11. Watch the full ad below!

Noah Weisberg recently appeared on the National Tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Broadway credits include South Pacific, Enron, Elf, and Legally Blonde. Other: Diner (Pre-Broadway), Shakespeare In The Park. International Tour: Kinky Boots (Young Charlie).

Regional: A Christmas Story, the Musical (Randy); Five Points, stage reading (Junior). Rueby Wood - Recent credits include Mary Poppins (Michael Banks, Syracuse Stage), Wizard of Oz (Syracuse Stage), Oliver (Oliver), Narnia (Tumnus).

TV: Modern Family, Major Crimes, Law & Order, JoJo's Circus, K.C. Undercover, Wisdom Of The Crowd, Good Wife, iCarly, Franklin & Bash, Team Umizoomi, Bad Teacher, Bones, New Normal, Law & Order Criminal Intent, Love Monkey, Snowy Day (Emmy winning), Five Points, Doonce, Indoor Boys.

Film: Noah wrote, directed & starred in Thank You Kindly opposite Kimiko Glenn (coming soon), and the award winning What's Life Got To Do With It. NYU. noahweisberg.com. Henry Boshart - National Tour: Fun Home (John). He will recently be seen in an upcoming Untitled Netflix series recurring role.






