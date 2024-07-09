Video: Nikki Renee Daniel & Charles Esten in Pittsburgh CLO's THE MUSIC MAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh CLO is now presenting THE MUSIC MAN, running July 9-14, 2024 at the Benedum Center. The cast of the show will be led by Charles Esten and Broadway's Nikki Renee Daniels, as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. Watch highlights of the cast in action here!

The Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer of Musicals includes LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater, WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, and SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

Arrive early, embrace the spirit of River City's community with performances by some of the regions finest Barbershop Quartets. These talented groups will entertain you before the show and during intermission; capturing the heart and soul of THE MUSIC MAN as we blend classical musical theater and harmonious melodies for what will be a delightful evening of entertainment!