Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

The musical is now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos

An all new video has been released of Nick Fradiani, currently starring as Neil Diamond - Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, performing 'Stadium Medley'! Check out the video below!

The cast of A Beautiful Noise, also features Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer(Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob GaudioSonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production supervisor), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit: https://www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs Sweet Caroline in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

An all new video has been released of Nick Fradiani, currently starring as Neil Diamond - Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, performing 'Sweet Caroline'! Check out the video here!

2
Photos: See Amber Ardolino & Nick Fradiani in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Photos: See Amber Ardolino & Nick Fradiani in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

See photos of Amber Ardolino and Nick Fradiani in A Beautiful Noise!

3
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing Holly Holy in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Watch Nick Fradiani sing 'Holly Holy' in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway!

4
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight Photo
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight

Amber Ardolino will join the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in the role of ‘Marcia Murphey’, beginning tonight, January 2, at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Beautiful Noise Program Book Beautiful Noise Program Book
Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin
Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote
Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Photos/Video: First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater CenterPhotos/Video: First Look At the Phoenix Premiere of ISLANDER At Herberger Theater Center
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALVideo: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Daniels Gear Up for City CenterVideo: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson, and Nikki Renee Daniels Gear Up for City Center
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALVideo: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You