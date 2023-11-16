Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series

The newly imagined production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN has released two videos of a three-part series, entitled “This Way to Neverland,” in celebration of the upcoming premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN this December.

Watch below!

The video series features an intimately filmed discussion led by ASU Gammage Executive Director Colleen Jennings-Roggensack with Emmy Award-winning director Lonny Price, celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (additional book) and lyricist Amanda Green (additional lyrics) exploring why Peter Pan has enchanted families in the past, a sneak peek of the new song “Friends Forever,” why adjustments have been made to let all audiences feel they can look outside their own window and see Peter fly by and more.

The third episode will be released in December.

The national tour officially launches in February 2024 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD, and will soar to theaters across the country including Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Durham, Tampa, Tempe and many more in the first year. For more information, please visit peterpanontour.com.

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

Seventeen-year-old Nolan Almeida will play the iconic role of ‘Peter Pan.’ An Orange County, California native, Nolan was most recently seen as ‘Crutchie’ in Newsies at 5-Star Theatricals and was featured in “Christmas on Repeat” on Hulu. Joining him will be Cody Garcia as ‘Captain Hook’ who most recently starred as ‘Willy Wonka’ in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as ‘Buddy’ in Elf; Emerson College graduate Hawa Kamara as ‘Wendy’ and acclaimed recording artist Raye Zaragoza as ‘Tiger Lily.’

The full cast is completed by Shefali Deshpande as ‘Mrs. Darling,’ Kurt Perry as ‘Smee,’ William Foon and Micah Turner Lee alternate as ‘John,’ Reed Epley and Jayden Guarneri alternate as ‘Michael.’ The ensemble includes Charles Antenen, Jonah Barricklo, Eric Allen Boyd, Christina Hélène Braa, Brandon Gille, Ryan Perry Marks, Michael Marrero, Kenny Ramos, Hannah Schmidt, Kiara Williams. The swings are Tony Collins, Bailey Frankenberg, Leo Gallegos and Cheyenne Omani.

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap; lyrics by Carolyn Leigh; additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Amanda Green; additional music by Jule Styne.

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro and flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Ashlynn Abbott with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Kyle Hess.

Part 1:

Part 2: