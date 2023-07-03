Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical is featured in the Museum of Broadway through September 10, 2023. 

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Museum of Broadway
Last week, Museum of Broadway launched its latest special exhibit: ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, celebrating Bob Fosse, Fred Ebb, and John Kander's timeless classic, currently the longest-running show on Broadway.

Go inside the new exhibit with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the show's producer Barry Weissler, and Museum of Broadway co-founder, Julie Boardman below as they give us a peek at the historic treats in store, including cut songs, costumes, and photos, and talk all things Chicago!

The new exhibit is a retrospective of CHICAGO’s 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at one of a kind artifacts, stunning costumes worn by Robin Givens, Bebe Neuwirth, and Pamela Anderson, and even feel like they’re a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation.

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical is featured in Museum of Broadway through September 10, 2023.  Admission to this brand new special exhibit is included with any standard timed or flex ticket to The Museum of Broadway, which can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.






