Video: NYC Ballet's Indiana Woodward Discusses EMERALDS Solo





New York City Ballet has shared a new video featuring dancer Indiana Woodward discussing her performance in a solo from George Balanchine's EMERALDS. The clip offers insight into how Woodward approaches the role, tying her interpretation to sensory imagery rather than strict technical description.

EMERALDS forms one section of Balanchine's full-length work JEWELS, and the solo in question was originated by Violette Verdy. According to the video, Woodward built her performance around an image of perfume, treating the choreography as a kind of fragrant tribute to Verdy's original interpretation of the role.

The video centers Woodward's own words about the piece, giving audiences a glimpse into the artistic reasoning behind a performance rather than simply a filmed excerpt. Her comments frame the solo as an emotional and sensory experience passed down through the history of the role.

The video adds to New York City Ballet's ongoing series of behind-the-scenes looks at its Balanchine repertoire, following a similar release focused on FIREBIRD.

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