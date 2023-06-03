Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted

Never, ever, ever underestimate this woman. At the ripe age of 19, Micaela Diamond made her Broadway debut in The Cher Show. Now at 23, she is back on Broadway in Parade and this time she has a Tony nomination.

"It's so nice to have a partner in crime onstage, offstage, through press, through the ups and downs of eights times a week," Micaela said of her costar, Ben Platt. "It's really important to have someone who I trust. We just love each other!"

Below, watch as Micaela chats more about her road to Broadway, why she loves singing Jason Robert Brown's music, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.