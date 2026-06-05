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Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Composers of 2026

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

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A Broadway musical’s score is its heartbeat, driving the emotion, storytelling, and unforgettable moments that stay with audiences long after the curtain falls. This year’s Tony-nominated composers and orchestrators have crafted the music that defines the 2026 season, earning their place among Broadway’s finest.

Watch as we chat with: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Brian Usifer (Chess), Steve Bargonetti (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), The Rescues (The Lost Boys), and Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


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