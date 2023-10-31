Video: Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur

As BroadwayWorld reported in the summer, TDF, one of the country's foremost not-for-profit service organizations for the performing arts, recently welcomed Deeksha Gaur to the post of Executive Director. Get to know Deeksha in the video below!

Deeksha spent eight years at the nexus of theatre and tech, as the co-founder of Show-Score.com, a consumer reviews platform for theatre. Following its acquisition in 2020, she has run the brand as General Manager, Show-Score for TodayTix Group. With TDF, she returns to the non-profit arts world, where she has held senior marketing and PR positions at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Two River Theater Company, and Long Wharf Theatre. She has served on the boards of Second Stage Theater, Ars Nova, and Space on Ryder Farm, where she was Board Treasurer. She will be an adjunct professor at Fordham University this Fall, and has guest lectured in arts marketing at New York University, Howard University, and Yale University. She is a recipient of a TCG New Generation Future Leaders grant and The Foundry Theatre's Producer's Chair award. She is also a published crossword constructor. Originally from India, Deeksha grew up in London, and now lives in New York with her husband and their two (theatre-obsessed) kids. She has an MA (Cantab) in History from Cambridge University and an MFA in Theater Management from Yale School of Drama.

Founded in 1968, TDF (formerly known as Theatre Development Fund) is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.

The organization is best known for its theatregoing programs, including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths (which celebrates 50 years in Times Square this month) and the TDF Membership program; Accessibility programs (including open captioning, audio description, Autism Friendly Performances and the Veterans Theatregoing Program), Education & Community Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually and thousands of underserved individuals), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational.



