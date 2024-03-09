Video: Lighting Designer Cory Pattak Talks THE GREAT GATSBY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Lighting Designer Cory Pattak talk The Great Gatsby ahead of the show's Broadway run in the video here.

Transport yourself to the opulent world of the 1920s as one of the greatest American novels hits the greatest American stage. Starring Jeremy Jordan as the eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as the enigmatic Daisy Buchanan, THE GREAT GATSBY arrives on Broadway after a record-shattering, sold-out run at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Directed by Marc Bruni, this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley, a book by Kait Kerrigan, and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen.