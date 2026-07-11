DOG DAY AFTERNOON's Michael Shayan Honored By NYC Council Member Carl Wilson

New York City Council Member Carl Wilson presented Michael Shayan with a special citation recognizing him as the first openly queer Iranian-Jewish man to perform on Broadway. Check out the photos!

Shayan is currently making his Broadway debut as Young Nesbit/Adam Mangalo in DOG DAY AFTERNOON, the new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis. The production concludes its strictly limited Broadway engagement this Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Wilson shared, “Michael Shayan is an outstanding figure in the performing arts, one who is worthy of our esteem for his creativity, initiative, resilience, and continued dedication to advancing representation and visibility through his work. He brings a vital and distinctive perspective to his work, using storytelling, humor, and performance to illuminate the experiences of communities too often underrepresented on stage and screen. His Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated play Dog Day Afternoon marks a significant milestone in his artistic career and a meaningful moment for queer Iranian-Jewish representation in the performing arts.”

Michael Shayan is an Emmy-nominated, Harvard-trained writer, performer, and illusionist. He is currently making his Broadway debut in the three-time Tony Award-nominated production of Dog Day Afternoon, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis.

In Dog Day Afternoon, Shayan brings an electric, wildly comedic and deeply human performance, adding fresh dimension and new perspective to an iconic and classic American story. Michael, who at age 13 became the youngest performer in the Magic Castle's history, has also created an offstage phenomenon with "Nesbit's After Dark," performing illusions post-show in a "speakeasy" setting for fans and guests including Bryan Cranston, Noah Wyle and Eric McCormack. It has quickly become the talk of the town.

His acclaimed solo play Avaaz, directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, has broken box office records and earned national recognition on tour. His writing on the Emmy-winning HBO Max series The Book of Queer earned him an Emmy nomination and recognition on the OUT100 list. His genre-defying play Cruising for Audible, starring Christine Baranski and Tituss Burgess, reflects his experimentation with form and comedy.

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