Video: Mae Whitman & Carlos Valdes on Starring in UP HERE on Hulu

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes are the stars of Hulu's latest musical series Up Here.

The series is a musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

The series, which hails from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), premieres on Friday, March 24 with all eight episodes. Thomas Kail ("Hamilton") directs and executive produces the series.

Joining Whitman and Valdes in the series is Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez. The series will also feature Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Speaking with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the pair shared what it was like begin on set for the new musical, their characters, the "vulnerability" of the series, and more.

Watch the new interview here: