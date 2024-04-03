Video: Lindsay Mendez Talks MERRILY & More With Seth Meyers

Mendez discusses the Harry Potter fans in the audience, how she fell in love with theatre, and much more.

By: Apr. 03, 2024
Merrily We Roll Along star and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez joined Late Night with Seth Meyers this week! 

Mendez discussed her start on Broadway, her time with Grease and Wicked, and more! Mendez, who stars alongside Jonathan Groff and Daniel Racliffe in Merrily, revealed that the audience is often filled with Harry Potter fans. 

She shared, "They come a Harry Potter fan, but they leave a Sondheim fan." She continued to say, "He draws this audience in and then people come away loving theatre, it's the best." 

watch!

About Merrily We Roll Along 

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.




