Video: Lexus Partners With WICKED on New TV Spot and Marketing Campaign

“Wicked” fans, get ready to “Experience OZmazing.” Universal Pictures’ spectacular new cinematic event, “Wicked,” based on the beloved Broadway musical phenomenon about the untold story of the witches of Oz, soars into theaters this holiday season, and Lexus is along for the ride. Lexus partners with Universal’s “Wicked,” debuting a 360-degree marketing campaign with a co-branded, 30-second custom spot featuring the 2024 Lexus TX.

The custom TV spot – featuring award-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda – stars the Lexus TX alongside thrilling scenes from the film. The action is set to the movie’s iconic song, “Defying Gravity,” as it’s played on the vehicle’s Lexus Interface. The spot closes with the “Wicked”-inspired Lexus tagline, “Experience OZmazing.”

“As a proud partner of Universal’s ‘Wicked,’ Lexus is helping drive audiences to experience the film’s powerful and transformative magic this holiday season,” said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus marketing. “Offering three-row luxury, innovative technology, and plenty of cargo space for extra broomsticks, the Lexus TX is the perfect vehicle for travelers, wherever the road may take them.”

The custom spot headlines a 360-degree marketing campaign – set to appear in a wide range of media – including dealer point-of-sale marketing, co-branded social content and sponsorship of the film premiere. The 30-second spot will air on Hulu, YouTube and Linear throughout the promotional window, running Oct. 21 through Dec. 6, 2024.

“Wicked,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, and co-starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum, arrives in theaters on Fri., Nov. 22, 2024.