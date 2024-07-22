News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Lear deBessonet Gives TED Talk Featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell

The TED Talk dives into the profoundness of the arts when communities come together in the realm of the imagination.

By: Jul. 22, 2024
Video: Lear deBessonet Gives TED Talk Featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell Image
Tony-nominated director and Founder/Co-Artistic Director of Arts for EveryBody, Lear deBessonet has released a new TED Talk focused on the power of the arts. 

The TED Talk dives into the profoundness of the arts when communities come together in the realm of the imagination. Lear references both scientific and anecdotal examples of ways in which the arts have helped people overcome real life challenges - from students doing better in school to elders experiencing noticeable health benefits such as better blood flow and increased mobility. The TED Talk concludes with a moving performance from Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell and writer, musician and performer Todd Almond to help further push this narrative forward. 
   
 




