Video: Kristin Chenoweth Talks WICKED And Reunites With An Inspirational Teacher on The View

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth stopped by The View today to chat with the ladies. See Cheno below talking about the enduring legacy of Wicked and reuniting with an old friend back home in Oklahoma below!

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

.@KChenoweth shares about reuniting with a special teacher in her hometown in Oklahoma on the Thanksgiving special, #ImComingHome: "She just instilled in me to be on time, to be professional - but she also was a positive role model." https://t.co/LpkK9KiihV pic.twitter.com/VgiCSw5Czc - The View (@TheView) November 21, 2018

The Tony Award-winning Broadway classic #Wicked is celebrating 15 years this season- and @KChenoweth said she knew the Broadway musical #Wicked would be a hit "opening night in San Francisco" https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/r1Dnlt1Lh7 - The View (@TheView) November 21, 2018

