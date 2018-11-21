Video: Kristin Chenoweth Talks WICKED And Reunites With An Inspirational Teacher on The View

Nov. 21, 2018  

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth stopped by The View today to chat with the ladies. See Cheno below talking about the enduring legacy of Wicked and reuniting with an old friend back home in Oklahoma below!

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

