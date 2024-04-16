Video: Kate Baldwin and More on the Future of the American Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of Women's History Month, Maestra and RISE gathered a group of theatre professionals to discuss access, community, and the future of The American Theatre as they see it.

The discussion was hosted by Kate Baldwin, and featured Victoria Detres, Nicole D'Angelo, PJ Ju, and November Christine.

Watch the full video!

A Seat at the Table, Ann Klein's original song written for Amplify 2024, can be found here.