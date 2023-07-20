Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen

Doubt runs through July 29 at Theatre Aspen.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

It's a milestone season at Theatre Aspen, which celebrates it 40th aniversary this year. There to celebrate is Broadway favorite Karen Ziemba, who is currently leading John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Doubt.

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius (Ziemba), a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

She stars alongside Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Waitress) as Sister James, and Jeremy Beck (West End: Romeo and Juliet) as Father Flynn.

Watch below as Karen is joined by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the complexities of the character and so much more!

Photo Credit: Alec Heriford






From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... (read more about this author)

Recommended For You