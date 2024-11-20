Video: Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro to Host Disney Holiday Special with Performances from Broadway Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, ‘‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’’ returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaiʻi.

The special is narrated by Kristen Bell, who will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever. She will be joined by Auliʻi Cravalho and Anika Noni Rose, singing songs from Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, respectively, along with Elton John, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” airs SUNDAY, DEC. 1, at 8:01 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Performance Lineup:

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner for Disney Yellow Shoes Studio, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio, and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Ashley Edens as well as Film 45.