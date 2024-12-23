Video: Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli Perform 'We Will Meet Once Again' in New Christmas Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new clip from Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A GrammyÂ® Holiday Special, Andrea Bocelli and Sweeney Todd star Josh Groban reunite for a performance of We Will Meet Once Again. The powerhouse duo first performed the original song on Groban's 2018 album, Bridges.

Watch the clip ahead of the new special, which also features Jennifer Hudson, Dua Lipa, and Sofia Carson, alongside Andrea Bocelliâ€™s wife Veronica Bocelli, and daughter Virginia Bocelli. Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends airs Christmas Eve, Tues, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

In association with Andrea Bocelli Management, the show is produced by Ken Ehrlich Productions, with Ken Ehrlich, Veronica Bocelli, Harvey Mason Jr., and Francesco Pasquero serving as executive producers, Renato Basile as supervising producer, Branden Chapman as producer, and Julia Knowles as director. Ken Ehrlich also writes.

With nearly 90 million records sold worldwide, and one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry, Andrea Bocelli has sold out arena-sized concert events and performed record-breaking live-streams. Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned five GRAMMY Award nominations and six Latin GRAMMYÂ® Award nominations, a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Â

Photo Credit: Sienna Wilson Â©Almud Music 2024