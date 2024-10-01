Video: Josh Groban Performs 'Pure Imagination' with the NY Philharmonic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Josh Groban performs Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the NY Philharmonics's 2024 Opening Gala last week, conducted by Manfred Honeck.

On the Opening Gala concert on September 24, 2024, the Orchestra was joined by vocalist and actress Cynthia Erivo —-an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner, and two-time Oscar nominee - who made her NY Phil debut singing popular songs and Broadway selections including Styne & Merrill's “Don't Rain on My Parade,” from Funny Girl; Brel's “Ne Me Quitte Pas”; Donida, Leiber & Stoller's “I (Who Have Nothing)”; and Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart's “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Manfred Honeck conducted the concert, which also included Suppé's Light Cavalry Overture and a suite Honeck created of selections from Puccini's Turandot.

Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Musical. He was most recently seen on Broadway opposite Annaleigh Ashford in Sweeney Todd.

