Video: Jonathan Groff Dances to 'Roar' from & JULIET on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jonathan Groff is getting ready to return to Broadway to play Bobby Darin in Just in Time this season, but in the meantime, he stopped by & Juliet to learn the 'Roar' dance from his former Merrily We Roll Along castmate Maya Boyd, who is currently playing Juliet in the show. See how he did in the video here!

Last season Jonathan Groff won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Franklin Shepard in the Tony Award-winning production of Merrily We Roll Along. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life. Off-Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors(Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, and Spring Awakening. TV and film credits include “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy Nomination), Frozen and Frozen II, The Matrix Resurrections, and Knock at the Cabin.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet also include Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’.

Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.