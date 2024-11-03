Video: John Mulaney and SNL Cast Parody HAMILTON and More in 'Port Authority Duane Reade' Sketch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SNL returned on Nov. 2 with John Mulaney hosting for the sixth time. The appearance featured a new musical parody sketch, "Port Authority Duane Reade" which included parodies of songs from Hamilton, The Lion King, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, and more, as well as guest appearances from Pete Davidson and Andy Samberg.

This marks Mulaney's sixth New York City musical parody sketch, after the original Diner Lobster, followed by Bodega Bathroom, Airport Sushi, Times Square Souvenir, and Subway Churro.

John Mulaney will next play a limited run in the new Broadway play, All In: Comedy About Love from SNL writer Simon Rich, beginning previews on Dec. 11 at the Hudson Theater.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT) , SNL streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

SNL will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.