Video: Jessica Chastain & Company Celebrate Opening Night of A DOLL'S HOUSE

A Doll's House is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Mar. 10, 2023  

The best of Broadway gathered at the Hudson Theatre last night to celebrate the first opening of Spring 2023- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain.

"I am so excited to be back [on Broadway]. I'm a little nervous!" she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Jamie Lloyd is a very special person and he is the one who brought me back. We met six years ago and he asked me why I stopped doing theatre... because it really is my first love! It's what I wanted to do. I've been pulled in another direction and he's the one who brought me back. This whole, incredible experience is because of Jamie Lloyd."

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

"We're bringing a whole new set of people to see A Doll's House... right now, at a time when women are seeing their rights get decimated," said Chastian's costar Arian Moayed. "I hope more and more people come to see it. I hope one day that A Doll's House isn't relevant."

Watch more interviews with the cast and creative team in the video below!






From This Author - Opening Night

