Video: Jessica Chastain & Company Celebrate Opening Night of A DOLL'S HOUSE

The best of Broadway gathered at the Hudson Theatre last night to celebrate the first opening of Spring 2023- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain.

"I am so excited to be back [on Broadway]. I'm a little nervous!" she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Jamie Lloyd is a very special person and he is the one who brought me back. We met six years ago and he asked me why I stopped doing theatre... because it really is my first love! It's what I wanted to do. I've been pulled in another direction and he's the one who brought me back. This whole, incredible experience is because of Jamie Lloyd."

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

"We're bringing a whole new set of people to see A Doll's House... right now, at a time when women are seeing their rights get decimated," said Chastian's costar Arian Moayed. "I hope more and more people come to see it. I hope one day that A Doll's House isn't relevant."

