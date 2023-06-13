Video: Jerry Mitchell Celebrates Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Jerry Mitchell received a Special Tony Award for his work with BC/EFA.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Jerry Mitchell received the distinct honor of an Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for his outstanding dedication and contributions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and for more than three decades of volunteer service through the arts. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Jerry checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

When Mr. Mitchell first arrived in New York City, in the 1980's, the AIDS epidemic had begun to take hold of the city. In 1992, Jerry wanted to help those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS the best way he knew - by putting on a show. That year, when Jerry organized his fellow Broadway dancers from The Will Rogers Follies for a burlesque performance that raised $8,000 - Broadway Bares was born. Today Broadway Bares is performed annually in New York and on the West End (where it is celebrating its 10th anniversary), as well as a satellite performance in Las Vegas. In 2020, during COVID-19, Jerry was instrumental in creating the first-ever digital edition of Broadway Bares, which raised more than half a million dollars for BC/EFA.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for Best Play Photo
Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Leopoldstadt, currently running at the Longacre Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Play'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, playwright Tom Stoppard and producer Sonia Friedman checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

2
Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for Best Revival of a Musical Photo
Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Parade, currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Musical'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, creators Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

3
Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for Best Orchestrations Photo
Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter took home a Tony Award for 'Best Orchestrations' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, they checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

4
Video: Suzan-Lori Parks Celebrates Tony Win for Best Revival of a Play Photo
Video: Suzan-Lori Parks Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Topdog/Underdog took home a Tony Award for 'Best Revival of a Play'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, playwright Suzan-Lori Parks checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'Video: Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'
Video: Suzan-Lori Parks Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Play'Video: Suzan-Lori Parks Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Play'

Videos

Video: Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical' Video Video: Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical'
Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical' Video
Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical'
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Getting Jane Seymour-Ready Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Getting Jane Seymour-Ready
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You