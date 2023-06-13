Video: Jerry Mitchell Celebrates Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Jerry Mitchell received the distinct honor of an Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for his outstanding dedication and contributions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and for more than three decades of volunteer service through the arts. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Jerry checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

When Mr. Mitchell first arrived in New York City, in the 1980's, the AIDS epidemic had begun to take hold of the city. In 1992, Jerry wanted to help those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS the best way he knew - by putting on a show. That year, when Jerry organized his fellow Broadway dancers from The Will Rogers Follies for a burlesque performance that raised $8,000 - Broadway Bares was born. Today Broadway Bares is performed annually in New York and on the West End (where it is celebrating its 10th anniversary), as well as a satellite performance in Las Vegas. In 2020, during COVID-19, Jerry was instrumental in creating the first-ever digital edition of Broadway Bares, which raised more than half a million dollars for BC/EFA.