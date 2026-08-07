Review Roundup: THE VESSEL Opens at 59E59 Theaters Off-Broadway

59E59 Theaters is presenting the world premiere of The Vessel. The production is written by Brendan George, directed by Peter Charney, and produced by Through The Tollbooth Co., with associate producer Thrown Stone Theatre Company.

In the center of Hudson Yards, New York City, stands a honeycomb-like structure known simply as the Vessel. After its unveiling in 2019, this 150-foot interactive art installation was repeatedly shut down, becoming an unexpected and controversial viral obsession. Inspired by these true events, three minimum wage parks employees find themselves at the center of attention in The Vessel. The unlikely trio works together in hilarious and surprising ways as they navigate through and beyond the structure that looms over their every move. Three coworkers against one tourist trap – a new play based on an infamous New York City landmark.

The production will star Sofonyas as Drake, Anastasia Locke as Missy, and Will Ingram as Vïggo. All three performers are making their Off-Broadway debuts. The creative team includes playwright Brendan George, director Peter Charney, and assistant director Talya Braverman. The Vessel will also feature scenic design by Tony DiBernardo, lighting design by Yiyuan Li, props design by Nicole Yagar, and R.S. Dennis as Stage Manager. Read the reviews...

Marina Kennedy, BroadwayWorld: The three young actors are ideal to portray their characters. Their performances are vibrant and real. The troupe includes Will Ingram as Viggo, the newest teenage hire who recently moved from Utah; Anastasia Locke as Missy who appears to be optimistic and dedicated to her job; and Sofonyas as Drake who makes every effort to be considerate and is knowledgeable about a plethora of subjects. The play is well developed through the discourse that occurs between Viggo, Missy and Drake as they navigate their job and their own lives.

Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times: Respect for the dead, and for the people who lost them, is an element that “The Vessel,” at 59E59 Theaters, gets very right. Directed by Peter Charney, this play is not looking to exploit tragedy or to depict suicide. Rather, it is interested in the devastation to witnesses and bystanders when preventable deaths occur in public spaces.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: But one leaves “The Vessel” with the impression that the playwright felt required to put together a 90-minute play, but didn’t know how to fill it. So we get Viggo awkwardly flirting with Missy, which goes nowhere, and dissertations on dolphins, and on how pasture-raised chickens are better than merely cage-free chickens, and various long rants, and moments of stunned silence that are meant to be poignant. Only the one-named Sofonyas has the acting chops consistently to make the best of these digressions.