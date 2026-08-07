Video: Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, & Beth Leavel in The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS Preview





The Muny has released a new look at their production of Meet Me In St. Louis, starring married couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, along with Katerina McCrimmon, Beth Leavel, and more. The musical, which returns to the Muny for the first time since 2018, runs through Thursday, August 13.

The production also features Stan Brown, Andrew Poston, Kyla Stone, Ilan Eskenazi, Lilah Levinson and Joylin Bass. The production includes a new, original song written for this production by Mark Sonnenblick, to be performed by Tony winner Beth Leavel in the role of housekeeper Katie Connelly.

As the Smith family prepares for the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, a sudden cross-country move threatens to upend everything — including romance for the two eldest daughters.

The company also features Kaley Bender, Chloe Chamberlin, Jason Goldston, Beau Harmon, Ava Noble, Ben Nordstrom, Sandra Valeska Orozco, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gregory Lee Rodriguez, Ronan Ryan, Michael Santomassimo, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Drew Tanabe, Bronwyn Tarboton, Allie Villhard and Justus Wheatley. They will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

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