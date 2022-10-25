Video: Jefferson Mays Says 'Happy Trails' to THE MUSIC MAN and Prepares for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Exclusive video has been released of Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays saying "happy trails" to his acclaimed run in The Music Man as he prepares to begin performances in two weeks in his universally celebrated tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Watch the video below!

The short film follows Mays as he takes his bow at the Winter Garden Theatre, says goodbye to Mayor Shinn before donning his costume for A Christmas Carol and travels to the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) where he is currently in rehearsals for a Tuesday, November 8 first preview and a Monday, November 21 opening night.

The video is created by director and editor Harry McFann and features a special appearance by Mark Linn-Baker who will begin performances tonight as Mayor Shinn in The Music Man.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol comes to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Directed by the acclaimed, two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, A Christmas Carol had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol to 84 partner theaters across the country.

A Christmas Carol on Broadway is produced by Arnold and Kayla Greenspan. The creative team includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Cookie Jordan (hair, wig, and makeup design), John Kristiansen (puppet design), Stephen Kopel (casting director), and Justin Scribner (associate director and production stage manager).