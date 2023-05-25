Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season

Six years after making their Broadway debut in Kinky Boots, J. Harrison Ghee is back on Broadway in anoher show-stopping role. J. plays Daphne in the most Tony-nominated musical of this Broadway season, Some Like It Hot.

"[The audience] is why I do what I do," they told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To be a mirror to audiences and show them parts of themselves. To give them an opportunity to feel seen and to be expanded from their own journey."

Below, watch as J. chats more about bringing this iconic story to Broadway, why this role was so important to them, and so much more. Plus, check out who they are up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.