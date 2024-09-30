Video: Inside HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Reunion Rehearsals With Arielle Jacobs & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside the rehearsals for the High School Musical stage show reunion with Arielle Jacobs, Jelani Remy, John Jeffrey Martin, and more.

Reprising their original stage roles are Jacobs (Here Lies Love, Disney’s Aladdin) as Gabriella Montez, Martin (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) as Troy Bolton, Ellen Harvey (How to Succeed…, Disney’s Mary Poppins) as Ms. Darbus, Ron Bohmer (Ragtime, Scarlet Pimpernel) as Coach Bolton, Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Disney’s Frozen), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Disney’s The Lion King), and more!

"We never got to record a cast album," Jacobs wrote on Instagram, sharing a sneak peek at "Breaking Free" in rehearsals. "But now…. Over 15 years later… the cast is #breakingfree and back together for ONE NIGHT ONLY!!!"

The stars of Disney’s High School Musical: On Stage! National Tour will take us back to East High with iconic hit songs that inspired and expanded the love of theater for a new generation.

Directed by Jelani Remy, the event will also feature Tia Altinay, Ron Bohmer, Ashley Campana, Ellen Harvey, Colin Isreal, Shaullanda Lacombe, Michael Mahany, Ben Mapp, Renée Marino, Kat Nejat, Olivia Oguma, Chase Peacock, Colt Prattes, Leonard Sullivan, Ben Thompson, and Travis Waldschmidt.