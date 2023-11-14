Video: How Micaela Diamond Feels Stephen Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE

Here We Are is currently running Off-Broadway at The Shed.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 3 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 4 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!

Here We Are Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Here We Are

Micaela Diamond sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss appearing in Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are.

During the interview, Diamond opened up about how she and the cast feel Sondheim's presence during their performances Off-Broadway.

"There's this weird thing that happens in the theater when our whole audience kind of gets quiet like two minutes before we start and we're always like, 'What is that?' We've decided, stage left at least, that it's Sondheim kind of taking his seat sometimes when he wants to come see our show," the Tony nominee explained.

Diamond also discucssed how she started work on Here We Are 12 hours after she closed Parade on Broadway, along with attending culinary school during the pandemic and the time she made awkward eye contact with Anne Hathaway during an onstage mishap.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are also features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Watch the interview here:







RELATED STORIES

1
How Many Shows Have Premiered After the Writer Has Passed Away?  Photo
How Many Shows Have Premiered After the Writer Has Passed Away? 

This time, the reader question was: After seeing Here We Are, I’m wondering: have other shows premiered soon after one of the writers has passed away? 

2
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Sh Photo
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!

Go inside opening night of, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, at The Shed’s Griffin Theater. See the star-studded cast of the final Sondheim musical and more hit the blue carpet!

3
Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night

Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater where it just celebrated opening night. In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet for the festivities!

4
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheims HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Explore the photos from the star-studded opening night party of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE. Featuring Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, and more, this exclusive collection takes you behind the scenes of this highly anticipated production.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA PreviewVideo: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA Preview
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists WorldwideJYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists Worldwide
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season TwoEvery Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy NodsProducer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You