Video: How Micaela Diamond Feels Stephen Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE

Micaela Diamond sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss appearing in Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are.

During the interview, Diamond opened up about how she and the cast feel Sondheim's presence during their performances Off-Broadway.

"There's this weird thing that happens in the theater when our whole audience kind of gets quiet like two minutes before we start and we're always like, 'What is that?' We've decided, stage left at least, that it's Sondheim kind of taking his seat sometimes when he wants to come see our show," the Tony nominee explained.

Diamond also discucssed how she started work on Here We Are 12 hours after she closed Parade on Broadway, along with attending culinary school during the pandemic and the time she made awkward eye contact with Anne Hathaway during an onstage mishap.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are also features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

Watch the interview here:



