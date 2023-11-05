Video: Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning

Award-winning singer, actor and author Barbra Streisand sat down with Gayle King for a revealing interview on CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING. Streisand opens up to King about her life, love, upbringing, and her long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra, to be published Tuesday.

Watch the full segment below!

During the interview, Streisand opens up about her "cold" and "unsupportive" mother and deceased father. She says the loss of her father when she was just 15 months old left a big hole in her life.

"I was angry that I didn’t have a father. I remember … saying to my mother, 'Why didn’t you ever tell me about my father?' And she said, 'I didn’t want you to miss him,'" Streisand shared, saying that her mother "didn’t believe" in being affectionate towards her.

When asked why she wanted to write the memoir, Streisand said she wanted people to hear her story from her own words.

"I want them to know the truth … You know, one of the reasons I wrote the book is to … talk about the myths about me," the Funny Girl icon says in the interview.

Hear Streisand discuss what prompted her to finally write her memoir, and reconciling her private self with the public persona in a new clip from the audiobook here.

The audiobook, narrated by Barbra, is a production in itself, with additional content and musical asides. While recording, Barbra added more color and background to her stories, resulting in over 50 ad libs exclusive to the audiobook. There are also musical excerpts spanning her entire oeuvre, from her movies, albums, and Broadway productions.