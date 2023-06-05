Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination

Music, money, and love may be the key to happiness in New York New York, but for leading man Colton Ryan, a Tony nomination ain't so bad either. Colton plays 'Jimmy Doyle' in the new Kander and Ebb throwback- a role for which he started learning new skills months before rehearsals even began.

"I have such a love/hate relationship with this artform in general. I love it so much, but it can crater so hard," Colton told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "John [Kander] and Fred [Ebb] to me are the blueprint for this artform being dignified culturally. To be in the presence of someone who did it with such integrity his entire life and never compromised on truth... and to know that that man approves of me in some way is unbelievable."

Scene from New York, New York

In New York, New York, a group of New Yorkers come together to chase their dreams of music, money and love in the new Broadway musical as spectacular as the city itself. If they can make it there, they'll make it anywhere. Be a part of it.

What's been the best part of Colton's New York, New York experience? "The audience gives me so much faith," he explained. "We aren't reinventing the wheel. We're taking that wheel and making it the best it can be. I feel with the audience that they are so appreciative and it's such a strange thing... to watch 1700 people with a unified sense of pride. When they sing that song at the end, it's pretty electric"

