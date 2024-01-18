Video: How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!

Andrew Rannells sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to discuss finishing up his run in Gutenberg! on Broadway.

They discussed King's recent "Broadway debut" as the producer in the show and what it's like having a new cast member every night.

Rannells also opened up about his long-running friendship with his co-star, Josh Gad, revealing that he tries to get him to break character on stage.

"Josh is pretty easy to break," Rannells shared. "But it's very exciting to get to do this with him, to get to do this with a friend because we do know what those triggers are for each other. He likes to mix it up, I like to mix it up, so it keeps it fun for us."

Over a decade after they first starred alongside each other in the Book of Mormon, Rannells says that they are taking in the final days of their two-man show by having as much fun as they can.

"Is it unprofessional? Perhaps. Is it entertaining? Yeah. But in no other show would we be allowed to do this. We're gonna take the opportunity as we can."

Gutenberg! The Musical! is running at the James Earl Jones Theatre through January 28, 2024. It’s the story of two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. It’s art imitating life imitating art! And it’s the funniest thing to come to Broadway since 1448!

Watch the interview here:



