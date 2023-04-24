Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra & More Star in THE OTHER TWO Season Three Trailer

THE OTHER TWO debuts with two episodes Thursday, May 4 on Max.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Season three of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series, THE OTHER TWO, debuts with two episodes Thursday, May 4 on Max. Watch the new trailer below, which features Broadway alums Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra, and Molly Shannon.

As previously reported, the new season will also feature Ben Platt, Edie Falco, Richard Kind, and Kate Berlant.

The ten-episode season is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy® nominated former "Saturday Night Live" co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet -- fully "successful" in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?

The series also stars Drew Tarver (Cary), Ken Marino (Streeter) and Case Walker (Chase); recurring cast includes Wanda Sykes (Shuli) and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis).

Returning guest stars include Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis. New guest stars include Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Dylan O'Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O'Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

Watch the new trailer here:








