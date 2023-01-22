Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Hanging with the New Queens of SIX on Broadway

Six is running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld!

The new cast of Six stars Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. Marilyn Caserta, Kristina Leopold and Aubrey Matalon have also joined Holli' Conway and Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.






January 22, 2023

Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Watch this video as we chat with Broadway's new leading ladies.
