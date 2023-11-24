Video: Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE With Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in New Promo

The Color Purple will be released in theaters on December 25.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 3 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie
Video: Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE With Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in New Promo

Following her breakout performance in The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is continuing her momentous year by appearing in the upcoming movie musical reimagining of The Color Purple.

Bailey plays Nettie, the younger sister of Celie, who is first played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in the film before Fantasia Barrino takes on the mature version of the character. Bailey's Nettie is later played by singer Ciara as she ages.

Watch Bailey and Mpasi sing "Huckleberry Pie," the opening of the musical, in a new promo featuring new footage below!

"Huckleberry Pie" joins the recently confirmed original song that Bailey co-wrote for the upcoming film. Again joined by Mpasi in the song, Bailey worked on "Keep It Movin'" with   Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney and Morten Ristorp.

Warner Brothers will be submitting "Keep It Movin'" for the 2024 Oscars, along with The Dream’s "Superpower (I)," another new song for the film that Barrino sings over the end credits.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah WinfreySteven SpielbergScott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film also stars Taraji P. HensonDanielle BrooksColman DomingoCorey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray

Watch the new promo here:





RELATED STORIES

1
Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Reactions Photo
Social Roundup: First THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Reactions

The first reactions to the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple are here! While formal reviews will be released at a later date, take a look at what the first audiences who have seen the movie posted to social media. The Color Purple stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, and more.

2
Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Photo
Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Halle Bailey has co-written a new song for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. The song, titled 'Keep It Movin',' is sung by Bailey as Nettie in the film, along with Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who plays young Celie. The Little Mermaid star worked on the song with Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney and Morten Ristorp.

3
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now Photo
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now

Get ready to be swept away by the newly reimagined movie musical version of The Color Purple, starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. To make things even better, Fandango’s “Gift a Ticket” offering for the movie was selected by the film’s producer Oprah Winfrey as one of Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things Holiday Gifts List. 

4
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Photo
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer

A new trailer for the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released. Watch Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and the star-studded cast in the new video now! The film is produced by produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday SpecialVideo: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday Special
Imogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve PoltzImogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve Poltz
Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024
Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'

Videos

Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night'
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen Video
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HARMONY

Recommended For You