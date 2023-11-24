Video: Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE With Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in New Promo

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Following her breakout performance in The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is continuing her momentous year by appearing in the upcoming movie musical reimagining of The Color Purple.

Bailey plays Nettie, the younger sister of Celie, who is first played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in the film before Fantasia Barrino takes on the mature version of the character. Bailey's Nettie is later played by singer Ciara as she ages.

Watch Bailey and Mpasi sing "Huckleberry Pie," the opening of the musical, in a new promo featuring new footage below!

"Huckleberry Pie" joins the recently confirmed original song that Bailey co-wrote for the upcoming film. Again joined by Mpasi in the song, Bailey worked on "Keep It Movin'" with Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney and Morten Ristorp.

Warner Brothers will be submitting "Keep It Movin'" for the 2024 Oscars, along with The Dream’s "Superpower (I)," another new song for the film that Barrino sings over the end credits.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film also stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Watch the new promo here: