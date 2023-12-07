Video: HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!

The cast of the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7th with a special post-matinee menorah lighting outside the Barrymore Theatre on West 47th Street.

Zal Owen, who plays Harry Frommermann, one of the Comedian Harmonists, welcomed the crowd and lit the first candle and sang the first two blessings for the holiday. Julie Benko, who plays Ruth, concluded with the third blessing, the “Shehecheyanu”. Completing the ceremony, the cast performed the classic Hanukkah song “Maoz Tzur”.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

For all information on Harmony, visit www.harmonyanewmusical.com.