Video: HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!

The cast of the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7th with a special post-matinee menorah lighting.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

Harmony Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The cast of the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7th with a special post-matinee menorah lighting outside the Barrymore Theatre on West 47th Street.  

Zal Owen, who plays Harry Frommermann, one of the Comedian Harmonists, welcomed the crowd and lit the first candle and sang the first two blessings for the holiday.  Julie Benko, who plays Ruth, concluded with the third blessing, the “Shehecheyanu”.  Completing the ceremony, the cast performed the classic Hanukkah song “Maoz Tzur”.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick.  They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

For all information on Harmony, visit www.harmonyanewmusical.com.






RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Danny Kornfeld Makes the Big Move to Broadway in HARMONY Photo
Interview: Danny Kornfeld Makes the Big Move to Broadway in HARMONY

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Danny Kornfeld as he discusses his Broadway debut in 'Harmony'.

2
Video: HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Photo
Video: HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night

All the stars came out to celebrate earlier this week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Harmony, finally celebrated its opening night. In this video, watch as the cast tells us all about the new musical!

3
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway

Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you along on the red carpet as the guests arrived! Check out the photos here!

4
Exclusive: Inside HARMONYs Opening Night After Party Photo
Exclusive: Inside HARMONY's Opening Night After Party

Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance and snapped some exclusive shots at the opening night party. Check out the photos here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Harmony Madame Mug Harmony Madame Mug
Harmony Logo Tee Harmony Logo Tee
Harmony Key Art Magnet Harmony Key Art Magnet
Harmony Broadway Program Book Harmony Broadway Program Book

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

Video: Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo: Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICALPhotos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Video: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The ApolloVideo: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH TheatrePhotos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You