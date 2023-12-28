Video: HADESTOWN West End Cast Performs 'Way Down Hadestown'

Performances of Hadestown in London begin on 10 February at the Lyric Theatre. 

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 2 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 3 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23

Hadestown Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos
Hadestown

Rehearsals are currently underway for Hadestown in the West End! Performances of Hadestown in London begin on 10 February at the Lyric Theatre. 

Watch a clip of the West End cast of Hadestown performing 'Way Down Hadestown' below!

Winner of 8 Tony Awards including ‘Best Musical' and a Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album', Hadestown returns to London five years after its sold-out run at The National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 340 million streams to date.  It won the Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album', topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

The West End cast will include Dónal Finn (Orpheus) known for playing Mat Cauthon in Series 2 of Prime's The Wheel of Time, Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice) who is currently starring as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Grammy Award-winner Zachary James (Hades) who originated the role of Lurch in The Addams Family at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway and the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass Opera The Perfect American at Teatro Real in Madrid, Musical Theatre actress and singer Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) whose many credits include originating the roles of Mrs. Corry in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre and Nurse in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, and Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) who originated the role of Fairy Godmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Princess Desiree in Upstart Crow at the Apollo Theatre and who previously performed in Hadestown at The National Theatre.

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel will play the Fates and Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short will play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album.  Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.  A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award winner and Chita Rivera Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), and Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and The National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.




RELATED STORIES

1
Scoop: THE GOLDEN WEDDING on ABC - Thursday, January 4, 2024 Photo
Scoop: THE GOLDEN WEDDING on ABC - Thursday, January 4, 2024

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDEN WEDDING, airing on ABC on Thursday, January 4, 2024! After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their NEXT chapter, happily ever after. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, “The Golden Wedding” airs LIVE on ABC.

2
Scoop: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on ABC - Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Photo
Scoop: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on ABC - Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Get all the scoop on ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, airing on ABC on Wednesday, January 3, 2024! ABC heads into the new year with the exclusive broadcast premiere of “Only Murders in the Building.” Season one of the critically acclaimed hit series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will air Tuesdays in January.

3
Scoop: CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! on ABC - Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Photo
Scoop: CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! on ABC - Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Get all the scoop on CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, airing on ABC on Tuesday, January 2, 2024! In the first semifinal game of the season, Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), Mira Sorvino (“Shining Veil”) and Lisa Ann Walter (ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”) battle to make it one step closer to being crowned the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion. Watch a video now!

4
Scoop: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony - Monday, January 1, 2024 Photo
Scoop: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony - Monday, January 1, 2024

Get all the scoop on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing on ABC on Monday, January 1, 2024! Fans can expect the stage to come alive with performances and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson as well as Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, and more. Watch a video!

More Hot Stories For You

Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Passes Away at 69Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Passes Away at 69
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in JapanMatthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan
Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'

Videos

Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances Video
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You