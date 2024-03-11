Video: Watch Highlights from HADESTOWN in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five years after its sold-out run at the National Theatre, Hadestown returns to London at the Lyric Theate. The West End cast includes Dónal Finn, Grace Hodgett Young, Zachary James, Melanie La Barrie, and Gloria Onitiri.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner