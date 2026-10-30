Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Arkansas Repertory Theatre's Education and Community Programs







Go behind the scenes at Arkansas Repertory Theatre and discover how its education and community programs are making a difference beyond the stage! Watch the video!

From introducing young audiences to live performance to nurturing emerging theatre professionals and creating opportunities for people of all abilities, see how The Rep is using theatre to inspire creativity, build connections and enrich lives.

Based in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas Repertory Theatre produces theatrical experiences designed to engage audiences throughout Central Arkansas. In addition to its mainstage productions, the organization offers educational opportunities, community programming and collaborations that encourage participation in the performing arts.

Through these initiatives, The Rep seeks to make theatre accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels while fostering creativity, personal development and a stronger sense of community.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 00 Hrs 08 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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