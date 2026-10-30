Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Arkansas Repertory Theatre's Education and Community Programs
Discover how The Rep is inspiring young artists, expanding access to theatre and making an impact throughout Central Arkansas.
Go behind the scenes at Arkansas Repertory Theatre and discover how its education and community programs are making a difference beyond the stage! Watch the video!
From introducing young audiences to live performance to nurturing emerging theatre professionals and creating opportunities for people of all abilities, see how The Rep is using theatre to inspire creativity, build connections and enrich lives.
Based in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas Repertory Theatre produces theatrical experiences designed to engage audiences throughout Central Arkansas. In addition to its mainstage productions, the organization offers educational opportunities, community programming and collaborations that encourage participation in the performing arts.
Through these initiatives, The Rep seeks to make theatre accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels while fostering creativity, personal development and a stronger sense of community.
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