Photos/Video: Gloria and Emilio Estefan Visit the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!

The musical plays Naples through February 12, 2023 before continuing on its coast to coast tour.Â 

Feb. 10, 2023 Â 

Audiences attending the national tour of ON YOUR FEET! at Artis-Naples in Naples, Florida were in for a surprise when the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband and wife team, Gloria and Emilio Estefan took their seats to see the musical that they originally created and produced on Broadway.

The duo cheered on the new production directed and choreographed by original Broadway company member, Luis Salgado and featuring an international cast of performers from more that 10 countries, including Gaby Albo (Gloria) and Samuel Garnica (Emilo).

The Estefans congratulated the company onstage during the musical's curtain call and addressed the audience.

The cast of ON YOUR FEET! is led by Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan with Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as JosÃ© Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca Fajardo, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, Javier IvÃ¡n as Young Emilio and Nayib, and Augusto Guardado as Phil. The ensemble includes Facundo AgustÃ­n, Miguel Flores, ArquÃ­mides GonzÃ¡lez, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de JesÃºs, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen TarragÃ³, Sebastian TreviÃ±o, Zaiedd VÃ©lez and Marina Vidal.

The ON YOUR FEET! band, led by Music Director Daniel Gutierrez (also on keyboard), features Jaime Ibacache Palma (Assistant Music Director, guitar), Jaime Rodriguez (drums), Danny Santiago (bass), Manny Marquez (percussion), Pedro Carrero (trombone) and Linda BriceÃ±o (trumpet). This world class group of musicians includes GRAMMY winners and nominees, multi-instrumentalists, and artists who have performed with pop and rock legends.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time GRAMMY Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony AwardÂ® nomination for Best Choreography.

The ON YOUR FEET! creative team includes scenic design by Clifton Chadick, lighting design by Christopher Annas-Lee, costume design by Jeannette Christensen, projection design by Patrick W. Lord, sound design by Diego GarzÃ³n, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, prop design by Emmarose Campbell, casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, music direction by Daniel Gutierrez, music supervision by Clay Ostwald, music, lyrics and orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, arrangements by Lon Hoyt, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar HernÃ¡ndez. Assisting Salgado are Associate Director Claudia Mulet and Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor. The tour is General /managed by Evan Bernardin Productions, the Company Manager is Allysun Mellick-Berry, Production Stage Manager is Jasmin Holton, Assistant Stage Manager is Majo Ferrucho. Production management is led by Tinc Productions.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan is produced by GFOUR Productions, Evan Bernardin Productions, Salgado Productions, Midnight Theatricals, Jeremiah J. Harris & Alexander Donnelly, Ordinary Magic, Marc David Levine, Sam & Rob Sutton and GRP Entertainment. It is produced through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Samuel Garnica, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Samuel Garnica, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Gaby Albo, Samuel Garnica

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Gaby Albo, Samuel Garnica

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Gaby Albo, Samuel Garnica

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, and company

On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Clay Ostwald, and the On Your Feet! band




