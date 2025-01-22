Video: Gavin Creel Sings 'Alone Tonight' in the COMMON DENOMINATOR Pilot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a private screening will be held for the pilot episode of Common Denominator, a new series about art and mental health that focuses on connection and showing people that they are not alone. The first episode of the unreleased series features the late Gavin Creel, who filmed the pilot episode before his untimely passing.

The event, in coordination with Creel’s friends including Celia Keenan-Bolger and the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater and Dance, will take place on Monday, January 27 at the Director Guild Theater, 110 West 57 Street.

Ahead of the screening, you can watch a moving performance of Gavin's unreleased original song, "Alone Tonight."