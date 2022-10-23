Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Walking with Ghosts
Video: Gabriel Byrne Explains What WALKING WITH GHOSTS Is All About

Walking with Ghosts will open on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Oct. 23, 2022  

Internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne will return to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name. Directed by Lonny Price, the limited engagement of Walking with Ghosts will begin performances on October 18, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 27, at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.

By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."

Byrne and Price just met with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the show and bringing it to Broadway!





