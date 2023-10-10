Video: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Gutenberg! the Musical! stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night.

Gad and Rannells looked back on their time in The Book of Mormon, discussing Rannells' audition against two celebrities. They also discussed why they call Gutenberg! "the Hamilton of our generation" and why they chose the musical as their return to Broadway.

After the interview, Fallon introduced a brand-new game to his show, Celebrity Hats, inspired by Gutenberg!, during which Gad and Rannells wear about 120 hats.

The pair closed out their performance by performing "Take On Me" for Gad's mother, who was in the audience.

Gutenberg! the Musical is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) on Broadway. It was written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

Watch Gad, Rannells, and Fallon play Celebrity Hats here:

Watch the Gutenberg! stars discuss the musical and perform "Take On Me" on Fallon here: