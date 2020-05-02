Video Flashback: Watch a Clip From Atlantic Theater Company's World Premiere Musical FOUND From 2014

In 2014, Atlantic Theater Company presented the world premiere of the musical Found. The musical starred Nick Blaemire, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and more.

The company is now flashing back with a clip from the production, featuring cast members singing 'Stay Weird.'

FOUND was directed by Lee Overtree, featuring a book by Tony Award nominee Hunter Bell ([title of show]) and Lee Overtree and original music and lyrics by Eli Bolin.

FOUND features a celebrated ensemble cast of ten including Christina Anthony, Nick Blaemire, Andrew Call, Daniel Everidge, Orville Mendoza, Betsy Morgan, Molly Pope,Danny Pudi, Sandy Rustin and Barrett Wilbert Weed.

FOUND is an original musical based on scores of surprising and eccentric discarded notes and letters that have been "found" in the real world by every-day people. Inspired by actual events, the show follows Davy (Blaemire) who, along with his two best friends, is lost and broke. When he finds a strangely revealing note on his windshield meant for someone else, it sparks an outlandish idea that finds him and his compatriots on a wild, comedic journey. This raucous and insightful new musical tells a story of ambition, betrayal and loyalty while celebrating the weirdness in all of us.





