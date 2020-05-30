Video Flashback: Watch Phillipa Soo in a Scene From the Pre-Broadway Run of AMELIE at the Ahmanson

Center Theatre Group has released a new video in its Scenes From the Vault series. This time, they're flashing back with a clip of Phillipa Soo in the pre-Broadway run of Amelie at the Ahmanson in 2016!

Watch Soo, in the title role, sing 'Times Are Hard For Dreamers' in the video below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messé, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL began performances on Broadway on March 9, 2017 and officially opened on April 3, 2017. It close on May 21, 2017.

The cast of Amélie, A New Musical featured Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat, Emily Afton, David Andino, Audrey Bennett, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Trey Ellett, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Destinee Rea, Jacob Keith Watson, Paul Whitty and Tony Sheldon.

