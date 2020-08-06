Video Flashback: Patti Murin & Joe Carroll Perform 'Love is an Open Door'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Hygge is spending the afternoon rewatching Frozen performances.

We're flashing back to some our favorite Frozen performances! The video features a fun twist courtesy of Frozen music director Brian Usifer on toy piano/melodica.

Watch Patti Murin and Joe Carroll perform 'Love is an Open Door' below!

Murin was a member of the original Broadway cast of Frozen, along with Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin and more.

