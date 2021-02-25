Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BC/EFA
Video Flashback: CHICAGO Cast Asks 'What Would Fosse Do?' at 2019 Red Bucket Follies

The song was written by Drew Nellessen, Brian O'Brien and Brian Spitulnik, and directed by Drew Nellessen and Brian O'Brien.

Feb. 25, 2021  

What happens when The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Hamilton get the Bob Fosse treatment?

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is throwing it back to Chicago's 2019 Red Bucket Follies performance, "What Would Fosse Do?"

Check out the video below!


