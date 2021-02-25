Video Flashback: CHICAGO Cast Asks 'What Would Fosse Do?' at 2019 Red Bucket Follies

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

What happens when The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Hamilton get the Bob Fosse treatment?

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is throwing it back to Chicago's 2019 Red Bucket Follies performance, "What Would Fosse Do?"

The song was written by Drew Nellessen, Brian O'Brien and Brian Spitulnik, and directed by Drew Nellessen and Brian O'Brien.

Check out the video below!